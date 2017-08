Aug 11 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp

* Enservco enters into long-term credit agreement with East West Bank

* Enservco Corp - ‍New credit agreement has a three-year term that expires in August of 2020​

* Enservco Corp - ‍Has entered into an agreement with East West Bank for a $30 million revolving line of credit​