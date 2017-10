Aug 14 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp

* Enservco reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 72 percent to $7.1 million

* Enservco Corp - Q2 net loss of $2.5 million was impacted by non-recurring severance related costs of $768,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: