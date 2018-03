March 5 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO C$270 MILLION

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE, DILUTED $0.07‍​

* CO’S INCREASED OPERATING, FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 RESULTED FROM INCREASED DEMAND FOR OILFIELD SERVICES

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$255.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S