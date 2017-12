Dec 29 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR GROUP - UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO REINSURE PORTFOLIO OF ALLIANZ SE‘S RUN-OFF BUSINESS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ENSTAR GROUP - UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO REINSURE PORTFOLIO OF ALLIANZ SE'S RUN-OFF BUSINESS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ENSTAR GROUP - UNIT TO ASSUME NET REINSURANCE RESERVES OF ABOUT $0.1 BILLION BY REINSURING 50% OF CERTAIN U.S. WORKERS' COMPENSATION, AMONG OTHERS