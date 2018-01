BRIEF-Enstar Reinsures £840 Mln Portfolio Of Novae Legacy Business

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR REINSURES £840 MILLION PORTFOLIO OF NOVAE LEGACY BUSINESS

* ENSTAR GROUP - ANNOUNCED ITS LLOYD‘S MANAGING AGENCY, STARSTONE UNDERWRITING LIMITED, FINALIZED REINSURANCE-TO-CLOSE DEAL WITH AXIS MANAGING AGENCY

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - ENSTAR‘S SYNDICATE 2008 WILL REINSURE TO CLOSE 2015 AND PRIOR UNDERWRITING YEARS OF ACCOUNT OF NOVAE SYNDICATE 2007

* ENSTAR GROUP - ENSTAR TO ASSUME NET REINSURANCE RESERVES OF ABOUT £600 MILLION RELATING TO PORTFOLIO, GROSS RESERVES OF ABOUT £840 MILLION EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018