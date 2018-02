BRIEF-Enstar To Acquire Full Ownership Of Kaylare

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR TO ACQUIRE FULL OWNERSHIP OF KAYLARE

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 52% STAKE IN KAYLARE HOLDINGS LTD, PARENT COMPANY OF KAYLARE LTD

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - ADDED TO ITS EXISTING 48% EQUITY HOLDING, ACQUISITION WILL GIVE ENSTAR FULL OWNERSHIP OF KAYLARE

* ENSTAR - IN DEAL, VALUED AT ABOUT $400 MILLION, HILLHOUSE & STONE POINT WILL EXCHANGE THEIR RESPECTIVE 44% & 8% SHAREHOLDINGS IN KAYLARE FOR ENSTAR SHARES

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - HILLHOUSE WILL INCREASE ITS OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN ENSTAR FROM 9.9% TO 17.1% AND ITS VOTING INTEREST FROM 3.3% TO 9.7%

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - STONE POINT WILL INCREASE ITS ECONOMIC INTEREST FROM 6.9% TO 7.6% AND ITS VOTING INTEREST FROM 8.2% TO 9.1% IN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: