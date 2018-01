Jan 22 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc:

* ENTEGRIS ACQUIRES PARTICLE SIZING SYSTEMS, LLC TO EXPAND THE VALUE OF ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR ADVANCED-NODE MANUFACTURERS

* ENTEGRIS INC - ‍ENTEGRIS EXPECTS THIS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS​

* ENTEGRIS INC - ‍TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF ACQUISITION WAS APPROXIMATELY $37 MILLION IN CASH​