March 1 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc:

* ENTEGRIS INC SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ABL CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 30, 2014 - SEC FILING

* ENTEGRIS INC SAYS FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS FINAL MATURITY OF ABL FACILITY FROM APRIL 30, 2019 TO MARCH 1, 2023 Source: (bit.ly/2F8wKAI) Further company coverage: