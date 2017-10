BRIEF-Entellus Medical Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc:

* Entellus Medical announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $22.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 27 to 33 percent

* Entellus Medical Inc - expects fy17 revenue, inclusive of anticipated Spirox revenue from July 13 to year end, to be in range of $91.5 million to $94.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: