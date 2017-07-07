FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Entellus Medical to acquire Spirox Inc
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Entellus Medical to acquire Spirox Inc

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc:

* Entellus to acquire Spirox for $25 million in cash and 3.4 million shares of entellus common stock

* Says raising FY 2017 revenue expectations to be $91.5 million to $94.5 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $21.9 million to $22.1 million

* Says deal includes ‍additional contingent payments over four years based on revenue growth

* Q2 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $87.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says to add Duke Rohlen, CEO of Spirox, Jim Momtazee, director of Spirox, head of KKR's Health Care Industry Team - Americas, to co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.