Nov 22 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp:

* Entercom and Philadelphia Eagles announce extended multi-platform partnership

* Says ‍co, Philadelphia Eagles announced 7-year deal to extend 25 year partnership with sportsradio 94.1 beginning with 2018 NFL season​

* Says ‍agreement also includes rights to stream Entercom broadcast & advertising on Eagles mobile app within Philadelphia​