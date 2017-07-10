FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications:

* Entercom Communications - on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger - sec filing

* Entercom Communications Corp - company’s board of directors will be comprised of ten members

* Entercom communications corp - ten members will be made up of all six directors from company’s current board of directors and four new directors

* Entercom Communications - Leslie Moonves, Joseph R. Ianniello agreed to execute and deliver an irrevocable letter of resignation from company's board Source text (bit.ly/2tHlSEL) Further company coverage:

