March 2 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp:

* ENTERGY, NORTHSTAR REACH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH STATE OF VERMONT AND OTHER PARTIES ON TERMS FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SALE OF VERMONT YANKEE

* ENTERGY CORP - CO, NORTHSTAR GROUP SERVICES ANTICIPATE THAT TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE BY DEC 31, 2018