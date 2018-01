BRIEF-Entergy Says Preliminarily Expects About $0.6 Bln Reduction On A Consolidated Basis In Net Deferred Tax Assets

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp:

* ENTERGY SAYS PRELIMINARILY EXPECTS ABOUT $0.6 BILLION REDUCTION ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS - SEC FILING

* ENTERGY - PRELIMINARILY SEES ABOUT $4 BILLION REDUCTION ON TOTAL BASIS IN CERTAIN NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES & CORRESPONDING RISE IN NET REGULATORY LIABILITIES

* ENTERGY SAYS AFFIRMS PREVIOUS UTILITY, PARENT & OTHER ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK OF $4.50 TO $4.90 FOR 2018, $4.90 TO $5.30 FOR 2019, $5.20 TO $5.60 FOR 2020

* ENTERGY - DOES NOT EXPECT TAX ACT'S LIMITATION ON DEDUCTIBILITY OF INTEREST EXPENSE TO HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS