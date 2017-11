Nov 16 (Reuters) - Entergy Texas Inc

* Entergy Texas Inc files prospectus supplement related to offering $150 million of first mortgage bonds, 3.45% series due December 1, 2027 - SEC filing‍​

* Entergy Texas Inc - bonds will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source text:(bit.ly/2hEU8PN) Further company coverage: