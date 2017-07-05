BRIEF-Enterprise announces additional contracts for Midland to ECHO pipeline system

July 5 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise announces additional contracts for midland to echo pipeline system

* Enterprise products partners lp - executed additional long-term contracts to provide transportation services on midland to echo crude oil pipeline system

* Enterprise products partners lp - midland to sealy pipeline is expected to begin limited commercial activities during q4 of 2017

* Enterprise products partners lp - execution of additional agreements brings total committed volumes on midland to sealy segment of this system to 335,000 bpd