FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Enterprise Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp says net interest income in Q2 increased $7.0 million from linked Q1, and $11.9 million from prior year period

* Enterprise Financial-as result of eliminating duplicate systems, co expects to achieve additional cost savings from JCB transaction throughout 2017

* Enterprise Financial - co anticipates core expenses, which exclude merger related costs, to be between $25 and $28 million per quarter for rest of 2017

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - qtrly core net interest income $43.1 million versus $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.