BRIEF-Enterprise Group Posts Letter Of Intent To Divest The Business Of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering

March 6 (Reuters) - Enterprise Group Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - ENTERPRISE GROUP ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO DIVEST THE BUSINESS OF CALGARY TUNNELLING & HORIZONTAL AUGERING

* ENTERPRISE GROUP INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $21 MILLION

* ENTERPRISE GROUP INC - ‍ PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WOULD BE USED TO REDUCE ENTERPRISE’S DEBT​

* ENTERPRISE GROUP - ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO WILL BE NET DEBT FREE

* ENTERPRISE GROUP INC - ‍INTENDS TO FOCUS FORWARD ATTENTION ON EQUIPMENT RENTAL SECTOR​

* ENTERPRISE GROUP - ENTERED ‍LOI TO DIVEST BUSINESS OF CALGARY TUNNELLING & HORIZONTAL AUGERING TO A PRIVATE ARM'S LENGTH PURCHASER​