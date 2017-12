Dec 6 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp:

* ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP-‍PLANS TO CONVERT ONE OF NGL PIPELINES THAT TRANSPORTS NGLS FROM PERMIAN BASIN TO TEXAS GULF COAST TO CRUDE OIL SERVICE​

* ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP - ‍CONVERSION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2020​