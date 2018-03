March 7 (Reuters) - Entersoft Sa:

* SAYS THE NET INCOME OF THE GROUP CONTINUED TO RISE IN 2017 BY DOUBLE DIGITS

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUE TO EUR 11.8 MILLION , WHILE EBIT INCREASED BY 39% VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.37 MILLION

* SAYS FY 2017 NET INCOME OF THE PARENT COMPANY AMOUNTED TO EURO 9.01 MILLION, UP 12.4% Source text : bit.ly/2oPqtn8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)