Jan 29 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* UP TO 53 MLN STG PRIMARY PLACING‍​

* PLACING REPRESENTS UP TO C.4.0 PCT OF MARKET CAP (BASED ON THE 26/01 CLOSING SHARE PRICE)‍​

* PRICE GUIDANCE TO BE DETERMINED BY BOOKBUILD‍​

* PLACING TO PARTIALLY FINANCE EQUITY INTERESTS ACQUIITION OF DELUXE PICTURES D/B/A THE MARK GORDON CO NOT ALREADY HELD BY CO

* J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE, INVESTEC AND RBC ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR PLACING