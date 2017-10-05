BRIEF-Entravision Communications says entered into Station Affiliation Agreement with Univision Network Limited Partnership, Unimás Network

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp:

* Entravision Communications- on Oct 2, co entered into Station Affiliation Agreement with Univision Network Limited Partnership, Unimás Network

* Entravision Communications- affiliation agreement provides for co’s owned television stations exclusive right to broadcast programming from Univision Network

* Entravision Communications-term of affiliation agreement is through Dec 31, 2026 for all of company's Univision And Unimás Network affiliate stations