Feb 5 (Reuters) - Entree Resources Ltd:

* ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ENTREE RESOURCES LTD - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF MARK BAILEY TO ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 5, 2018

* ENTREE RESOURCES - BAILEY SUCCEEDS RT. HONOURABLE LORD HOWARD OF LYMPNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: