BRIEF-Entreparticuliers.com H1 operating loss narrows to 0.5 million euros

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Entreparticuliers.Com Sa

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR ‍​0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY OR DEFINITIVELY REDUCE ITS MARGINAL SHARE OF SERVICES TO INDIVIDUALS WHO WISH TO SELL REAL ESTATE ON THEIR OWN‍​

* TO REDUCE EXPENSES RELATED TO COMMERCIAL PROSPECTING BY A REDUCTION OF COMMERCIAL STAFF

* TO REDUCE EXPENSES RELATED TO COMMERCIAL PROSPECTING BY INTERRUPTION OF THE CONTRACTS OF EXTERNAL SERVICES

* TO REDUCE STRUCTURAL AND OPERATING EXPENSES, INCLUDING REDUCTION OF ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT STAFF COSTS