BRIEF-Envision Healthcare posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.73/shr
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 8:37 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Envision Healthcare posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.73/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision Healthcare reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.99 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.99 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Envision Healthcare Corp - ‍for Q4 of 2017, envision expects to generate revenue of $1.88 billion to $2.02 billion​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Envision expects adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.54​

* Q4 revenue view $2.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Envision Healthcare - board of directors unanimously decided to initiate full review of broad range of alternatives to “enhance” shareholder value​

* Envision Healthcare Corp says “‍board believes that a review at this time - with all options on table - is in best interests of Envision shareholders”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

