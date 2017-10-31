BRIEF-Envision Healthcare posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.73/shr

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision Healthcare reports 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.99 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.99 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Envision Healthcare Corp - for Q4 of 2017, envision expects to generate revenue of $1.88 billion to $2.02 billion
* Envision Healthcare Corp - for Q4 of 2017, Envision expects adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.54
* Q4 revenue view $2.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Envision Healthcare - board of directors unanimously decided to initiate full review of broad range of alternatives to “enhance” shareholder value
* Envision Healthcare - board of directors unanimously decided to initiate full review of broad range of alternatives to "enhance" shareholder value