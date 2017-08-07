BRIEF-Envision Healthcare reports Q2 EPS $0.42 from continuing operations

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision healthcare says Q2 same-center revenue increased by 0.6% for ambulatory services

* Envision healthcare reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.75 billion to $8.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Envision healthcare corp says for q3 of 2017 expects adjusted eps of $0.87 to $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.46, revenue view $7.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: