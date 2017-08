Aug 2 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners LP

* Enviva Partners, LP announces eighth consecutive distribution increase

* ‍Board of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5700 per common and subordinated unit for Q2 of 2017​

* New ‍distribution is 8.6 percent higher than distribution for Q2 of 2016​