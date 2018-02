BRIEF-Enviva Partners Says Q4 Revenue Rose 27.3 Pct To $161 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners Lp:

* ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 AND ANNOUNCES JAPANESE OFF-TAKE CONTRACTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 27.3 PERCENT TO $161 MILLION

* ‍PROVIDED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME IN A RANGE OF $28.5 MILLION TO $32.5 MILLION​

* EXPECTS TO INCUR MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.0 MILLION IN 2018

* ‍PROVIDED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $118.0 MILLION TO $122.0 MILLION, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF SOME ITEMS​

* EXPECTS FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO BE IN RANGE OF $79.5 MILLION TO $83.5 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 WAS $31.9 MILLION

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECT TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST $2.53 PER COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNIT

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER COMMON UNIT $0.24

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER SUBORDINATED UNIT $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: