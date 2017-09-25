FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enzymotec ltd says on Sept. 24, Steve Dubin, chairman of Enzymotec sent letter to Ori Yehudai, President and CEO of frutarom ltd.
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Enzymotec ltd says on Sept. 24, Steve Dubin, chairman of Enzymotec sent letter to Ori Yehudai, President and CEO of frutarom ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd

* Enzymotec Ltd - on Sept. 24, Steve Dubin, chairman of board of directors of co sent letter to Ori Yehudai, president and CEO of Frutarom Ltd.

* Enzymotec Ltd in letter to Frutarom - since frutarom’s open letter of August 24, board has met several times to evaluate deal contemplated in letter‍​

* Enzymotec Ltd in letter to Frutarom - hope Frutarom will be willing to enter into customary confidentiality agreement

* Enzymotec Ltd in letter to frutarom - should frutarom present a "compelling proposal", co is open to exploring such a transaction with Frutarom Source text - (bit.ly/2fkq1rO) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.