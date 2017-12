Dec 11 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd:

* ENZYMOTEC SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY FRUTAROM

* ENZYMOTEC LTD - AT MEETING, 18.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES, OR ABOUT 99.9 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST AT MEETING, VOTED IN FAVOR OF DEAL WITH FRUTAROM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: