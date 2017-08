July 19 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* EOG Resources -For Q2 of 2017, EOG anticipates a non-cash net gain of $9.4 million on mark-to-market of its financial commodity derivative contracts

* EOG Resources Inc - During Q2 of 2017, net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts was $0.7 million Source: (bit.ly/2trHxUQ) Further company coverage: