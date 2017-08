Aug 2 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* Says seeing 'fantastic' cost reductions across active basins, including Permian

* Says has depleted Bakken inventory of drilled-but-uncompleted wells

* Says goal is to get back to double-digit rates of return on capital employed

* Says its capital efficiency is going up, break-even costs going down