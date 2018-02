BRIEF-EOG Resources Sees Non-Cash Net Loss Of $45 Mln On Mark-To-Market Of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts In Q4

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Eog Resources Inc:

* EOG RESOURCES SAYS FOR Q4, CO ANTICIPATES NON-CASH NET LOSS OF $45.0 MILLION ON MARK-TO-MARKET OF FINANCIAL COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS - SEC FILING

* EOG RESOURCES INC - FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, NYMEX WEST TEXAS INTERMEDIATE (WTI) CRUDE OIL AVERAGED $55.39 PER BARREL ($/BBL)

* EOG RESOURCES INC - FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, NYMEX NATURAL GAS AT HENRY HUB AVERAGED $2.91 PER MILLION BRITISH THERMAL UNITS (MMBTU) Source text: (bit.ly/2BrWhpk) Further company coverage: