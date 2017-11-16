BRIEF-Eole announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 15

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eole Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 15, 2017, under the symbol “2334”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 255,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 140,000 shares and privately held 115,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,780 yen per share with total offering amount will be 453.9 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

