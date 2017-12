BRIEF-EP Energy Announces Acquisition Of Eagle Ford Acreage, Divestiture Of Certain Altamont Acreage

Dec 14 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF EAGLE FORD ACREAGE AND DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ALTAMONT ACREAGE

* ‍DIVESTITURE IN ALTAMONT FOR $180 MILLION​

* ‍AGGREGATE CASH PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUIRED PROPERTIES IS APPROXIMATELY $245 MILLION​

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET ASSET VALUE AND LEVERAGE METRICS OVER TIME

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING PROPERTIES & UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM EXISTING EAGLE FORD OPERATING AREAS

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED PARTY TO DIVEST CERTAIN ASSETS IN ALTAMONT AREA OF UINTA BASIN