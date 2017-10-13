BRIEF-EP Energy reaffirms 2017 production outlook and provides operational impact following Hurricane Harvey

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp:

* EP Energy reaffirms 2017 production outlook and provides operational impact following Hurricane Harvey

* EP Energy Corp - ‍Q3 storm impact to company production volumes was approximately 0.9 thousand barrels of equivalent production per day​

* EP Energy Corp says ‍company’s full year production remains on track​

* EP Energy Corp - ‍expects total production of 81.0 MBoe/d, including 45.1 MBo/d for Q3 2017 despite hurricane impacts​