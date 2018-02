BRIEF-EPAM Q4 Loss Per Share $0.58

Feb 16 (Reuters) - EPAM Systems Inc:

* EPAM REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $0.90

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $4.03

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $3.38

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $0.76

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 27.4 PERCENT TO $399.3 MILLION

* EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FY 2018 WILL BE AT LEAST 24%, INCLUDING ESTIMATED 2% FOR CURRENCY TAILWINDS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $395.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.17, REVENUE VIEW $1.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $398.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES REVENUES WILL BE AT LEAST $414 MILLION FOR Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: