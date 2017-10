BRIEF-EPE Capital says ‍underlying NAV per share increased to 10.61 rand at Sept. 30

Oct 24 (Reuters) - EPE Capital Partners Ltd:

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD - ‍UNDERLYING NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO R10.61 AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 (R10.37 AT 30 JUNE 2017)​

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD - ‍AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, ETHOS CAPITAL HAD TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO ETHOS FUNDS AND DIRECT INVESTMENTS OF R1.3 BILLION (71% OF NAV)​

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD - ‍AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, ETHOS CAPITAL HAD LIQUID RESOURCES OF C. R1.6 BILLION​