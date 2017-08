BRIEF-Epigenomics Q2 net loss widens to 4.1 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TOTAL Q2 2017 REVENUE DECREASED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 1.3 MILLION)

* ‍EBITDA IN Q2 2017 WAS AT EUR -3.4 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR -3.5 MILLION)​

* ‍REIMBURSEMENT IN UNITED STATES IS A FOCUS OF COMPANY AS IT WILL HAVE GREATEST IMPACT UPON COMMERCIAL ADOPTION OF EPI PROCOLON​

* ‍NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.1 MILLION IN Q2 2017 COMPARED TO EUR 3.3 MILLION IN Q2 2016​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS REVENUE TO AMOUNT TO BETWEEN EUR 1.0 MILLION AND EUR 1.5 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 (PREVIOUSLY: APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.5 MILLION).​

* ADJUSTED EBITDA (EXCLUDING EXPENSES IN RELATION TO SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS) IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR -12.5 MILLION AND EUR -14.0 MILLION AT END OF YEAR

* ‍NOW FACES UNCERTAIN SITUATION WITH RESPECT TO ITS LIQUIDITY; AVAILABLE LIQUID FUNDS AS OF JUNE 30, ARE ONLY EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL Q1 2018

* ‍PLANNED ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO CATHAY FORTUNE WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CASH OF APPROX EUR 6.5 MILLION AND EXTEND CASH REACH TO Q3/2018 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)