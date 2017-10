Aug 7 (Reuters) - Epigenomics Ag :

* EXECUTIVE BOARD NOTIFIES THAT A CUMULATIVE LOSS OF MORE THAN HALF OF NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY HAS BEEN INCURRED

* LOSS OF MORE THAN HALF OF NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO BUDGETED LOSSES FROM REGULAR BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* REVIEWING DIFFERENT MEASURES TO IMPROVE COMPANY'S EQUITY AND LIQUIDITY