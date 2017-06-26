FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Epizyme expands clinical collaboration with Genentech
June 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Epizyme expands clinical collaboration with Genentech

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme expands clinical collaboration to study tazemetostat and tecentriq® combination in nsclc

* Epizyme inc - expanded its clinical collaboration with genentech, a member of roche group

* Epizyme inc - under new agreement, tazemetostat administered in combination with atezolizumab will be evaluated in a phase 1b/2 clinical study

* Epizyme inc - financial terms are not disclosed and epizyme will retain global development and commercialization rights to tazemetostat.

* Epizyme inc - genentech will sponsor planned phase 1b/2 clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

