BRIEF-Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat

June 14 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and dlbcl patients

* Epizyme - interim data as of June 1, 2017 show that tazemetostat treatment resulted in a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with fl

* Tazemetostat continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile across all patient populations in this study

* As size of mutation study groups increase and patients remain on study, epizyme expects data will continue to evolve