BRIEF-Epizyme says ‍no revenue recognized in Q3 of 2017 compared to $6.6 mln for Q3 of 2016​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports third quarter 2017 operating results and company updates
* Epizyme Inc - no revenue recognized in q3 of 2017, compared to $6.6 million for q3 of 2016
* Epizyme Inc - research and development (research and development) expenses were $28.7 million for q3 of 2017, compared to $23.9 million
* Epizyme Inc - existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of sept 30 will be sufficient to fund planned operations into at least q3 2019