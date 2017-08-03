BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eplus Inc:

* Eplus Inc- ‍on July 27, co's units entered amendment no. 5 to amended and restated agreement for wholesale financing and business financing agreement​

* Eplus- ‍amendment to credit facility temporarily increases aggregate limit of two components to $325.0 million from date of agreement through oct 25, 2017​

* Eplus- amendment provides units an election beginning july 1 in each subsequent year to temporarily increase aggregate limit of components to $325.0 million​

* Eplus inc - units entered into amendments to both agreements in connection with its credit facility - sec filing​