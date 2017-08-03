FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
August 3, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eplus Inc:

* Eplus Inc- ‍on July 27, co's units entered amendment no. 5 to amended and restated agreement for wholesale financing and business financing agreement​

* Eplus- ‍amendment to credit facility temporarily increases aggregate limit of two components to $325.0 million from date of agreement through oct 25, 2017​

* Eplus- amendment provides units an election beginning july 1 in each subsequent year to temporarily increase aggregate limit of components to $325.0 million​

* Eplus inc - units entered into amendments to both agreements in connection with its credit facility - sec filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vldhLb) Further company coverage:

