FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EPR Properties says entered into a 2nd amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-EPR Properties says entered into a 2nd amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - EPR Properties

* EPR Properties says ‍on September 27, 2017, EPR Properties entered into a second amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* EPR Properties- amended credit agreement provides for an extension of credit not to exceed $1.4 billion

* EPR Properties - amendment ‍provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility​

* EPR Properties - new revolving credit facility matures on february 21, 2022

* EPR Properties - new term loan facility matures on February 21, 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2yuje6H) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.