BRIEF-EPR Properties says entered into a 2nd amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - EPR Properties
* EPR Properties says on September 27, 2017, EPR Properties entered into a second amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement - SEC filing
* EPR Properties- amended credit agreement provides for an extension of credit not to exceed $1.4 billion
* EPR Properties - amendment provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility
* EPR Properties - new revolving credit facility matures on february 21, 2022
* EPR Properties - new term loan facility matures on February 21, 2023