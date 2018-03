March 8 (Reuters) - Eprice Spa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 188.7 MILLION, DOWN 4.6% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 24.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA IN 2018

* 2018-2023 PLAN: DOUBLING OF GMV AND REVENUES, EBITDA MARGIN AT 5-6%

* CEO PIETRO SCOTT JOVANE RESIGNS WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 15, 2018

* FOUNDER PAOLO AINIO, APPOINTED CEO, GRANTED ALL OPERATING POWERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)