* H1 PRE-TAX LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STEPS UP FOCUS ON SERVICE-DRIVEN PRODUCTS, WITH GOAL OF IMPROVING PROFIT MARGINS AND EBITDA in Q4