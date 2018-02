Feb 27 (Reuters) - Epsilon Energy Ltd:

* EPSILON ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR COMMON SHARES

* EPSILON ENERGY - GOT TSX APPROVAL TO NOTICE OF INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 2.8 MILLION SHARES​

* EPSILON ENERGY LTD - ‍SHARE PURCHASES MAY COMMENCE ON MARCH 1, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE NO LATER THAN FEBRUARY 28, 2019​