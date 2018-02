Feb 5 (Reuters) - EQ OYJ:

* REG-EQ PLC’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2017 – EQ’S OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 24% TO EUR 20.1 MILLION

* Q4 NET REVENUE EUR ‍13.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍DIVIDEND PROPOSAL EUR 0.43 (EUR 0.35) AND PROPOSAL FOR EQUITY REPAYMENT EUR 0.07 (EUR 0.15) PER SHARE​

* ‍DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2017 IS 43 CENTS PER SHARE

* Q4 GROUP‘S NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME WAS EUR 13.0 MILLION (EUR 8.6 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)