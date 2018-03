Feb 28 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG:

* ‍INCREASED REVENUES BY 17% TO EUR30.5 MILLION FOR 2017​

* IS PLANNING A 18-23% SALES INCREASE TO BETWEEN EUR36 MILLION AND EUR37.5 MILLION FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR1.3 MILLION AND EUR1.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR3.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)